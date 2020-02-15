Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 374,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LEGH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 14,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,267,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,540. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

