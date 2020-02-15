Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.