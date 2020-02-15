Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 478,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,202. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

