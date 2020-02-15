LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post $197.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $199.87 million. LendingClub posted sales of $181.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $768.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $769.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $868.67 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,225 shares of company stock valued at $197,777. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 234,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.