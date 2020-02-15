Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the quarter. Lendingtree comprises about 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.91% of Lendingtree worth $154,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $327.10 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 394.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.99.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

