Levolution 24-Hour Volume Tops $104,456.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $104,456.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,560,079 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

