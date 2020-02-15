LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.11. 96,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $159.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.