LHT (LHT) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003170 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

