Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $17.08 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,661,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 359,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

