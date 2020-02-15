Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

LILAK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 223,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,156. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $10,059,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

