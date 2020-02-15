Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Liberty Property Trust worth $44,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

