LIFE Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $16,041.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

