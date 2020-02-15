Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00033445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00791743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

