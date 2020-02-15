Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.99. 356,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -22.73. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

