LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $16.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 258.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.18 or 0.06154250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00072420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

