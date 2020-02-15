Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.25. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.58. 323,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

