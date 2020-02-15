Linfinity Reaches Market Cap of $183,708.00 (LFC)

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Linfinity has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Linfinity has a market capitalization of $183,708.00 and $36,869.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linfinity Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io.

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

