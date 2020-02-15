LINKA (LINKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $186,051.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.06159979 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 128.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00304711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00067814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025196 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001489 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

