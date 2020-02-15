Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $741,852.00 and approximately $55,306.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

