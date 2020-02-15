Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0125 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.29 million and $122,609.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.02643667 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,527.51 or 0.96093191 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 663,360,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

