Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,362,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 372,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,036,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 845,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,553. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.