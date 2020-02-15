Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,394.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $405,683.00 and approximately $147,394.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00282049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016321 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,577,679 coins and its circulating supply is 18,577,667 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

