LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $254,482.00 and approximately $73,568.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00444596 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007041 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012564 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com.

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

