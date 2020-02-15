LocalCoinSwap Tops One Day Volume of $78,309.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $277,494.00 and $78,309.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00454425 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001523 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.