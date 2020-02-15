LOCIcoin Achieves Market Cap of $33,698.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $33,698.00 and $8.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

