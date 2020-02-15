Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.85. 948,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,905. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.27 and a 200 day moving average of $391.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

