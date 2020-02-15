LockTrip (LOC) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004909 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, LATOKEN and YoBit. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $11,375.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017678 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004355 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

