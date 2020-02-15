Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 930,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

