Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, AirSwap, Bithumb and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,642,238 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Ethfinex, YoBit, IDEX, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.