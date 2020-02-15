Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $4,914.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

