Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $2.45 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $3,323.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

