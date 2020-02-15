Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

LPX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.95%.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after buying an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

