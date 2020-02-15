Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,064 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 145.95%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

