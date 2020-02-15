Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,651 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 145.95%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

