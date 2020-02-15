Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 472,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 145.95%.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

