LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 362,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,744. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.