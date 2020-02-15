Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luna Innovations by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.85. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

