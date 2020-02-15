LUXCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $12,582.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

