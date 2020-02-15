Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0041

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Allbit and HADAX. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $27,195.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, IDEX, Allbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

