LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $79,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 1,895,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.