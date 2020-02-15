M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,557,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.