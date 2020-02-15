M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

