Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Mack Cali Realty worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 882,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

