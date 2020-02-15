Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.10% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,126,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

