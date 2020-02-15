Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MIC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.