Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. Madison Square Garden reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,704 shares of company stock worth $3,861,302 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $307.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.38. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

