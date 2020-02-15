Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

