Magnum (MGM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

