Maincoin (MNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,336.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $714,318.00 and $3,336.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.