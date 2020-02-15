Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 27,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.76. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manchester United by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Manchester United by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

